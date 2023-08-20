Washburn University Cheer returns to campus as grand champions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Returning to campus as grand champions, Washburn University Cheer is set to bring the pep during the 2023 Ichabod football season.

Washburn University recently announced that its cheer squad was named Overall Camp Grand Champions at the 2023 UCA College Camp in St. Louis. The camp included stunt training, tumbling sessions, crowd engagement, performance workshops and more. The events helped prepare the team for game days set to begin in September.

“Camp was extremely beneficial for the team. We learned each other’s skill sets and personalities, but more importantly, we came closer together,” said Tatum Crow, sophomore cheerleader.

Throughout the camp, Washburn said UCA staff judge participating teams. Besides their Overall Camp Grand Champ placement, the squad won the Superior Ribbon for sideline performance and first place in the timeout performance. The squad also got a Leadership Award and Collegiate Recognition.

Despite the camp’s competitive nature, Washburn said its squad built a stronger relationship with other Divison I, Division II and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics members.

“As we grow our program and reach our ideal image, Washburn Cheer will be seen as a representative of the community. We will be at every home game in Yager Stadium and Lee Area and at local events in Topeka,” said Tyler Parkhurst, senior cheerleader.

Washburn said its squad will showcase skills learned at the camp at its first home football game on Sept. 7 when the Ichabods go head-to-head with Missouri Southern. Admission is free for Washburn students.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.