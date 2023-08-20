Triple digits have families finding ways to keep their kids cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children love getting to run around and play, but sometimes going outside to play is not the safest option.

Families went to the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center on Sunday to beat the heat without having to worry about the dangers of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Mom of four, Kasey Griffith, said that the Discovery Center provides a safe environment for her kids to do what all kids love to do — play.

“You can push water all that you want but really having the safe air conditioning is just extremely important,” stated Griffith. “We all stress that not only with children but with animals and I think that sometimes we forget that we do need to get our children out and still find a safe place for them when the heat is bad and understand that they are going to need to express themselves.”

The Discovery Center has not only an indoor play area, but also an outdoor area with a pond and stream where kids can cool off.

Director of Marketing, Laura Burton, said they provide a balance of fun and safety at the Discovery Center.

“It’s pretty warm outside and so it’s a little bit uncomfortable and when it gets this hot outside a lot of outdoor play can even be a bit unsafe,” said Burton. “So, it’s really important that kids and families have cool places where they can be, but more importantly cool places where they can still be playing and having fun and learning together.”

Griffith said that the well-being of her kids is the most important thing to her.

“We drive all the way in from Auburn to escape the heat. We don’t mind making the drive,” said Griffith. “The kids enjoy it and they really like it when we get here.”

