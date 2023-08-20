Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of PCP, meth in Topeka man’s car

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a traffic stop for speeding led to the discovery of PCP, methamphetamine and an illegal blackjack.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, Cpl. Jon Sumner was on routine patrol when he saw a driver speeding along Old K-10 Rd. and Templin Rd. - northeast of Alta Vista.

Cpl. Sumner said he pulled the driver over and found probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, he found methamphetamine, diazepam, PCP, weapons bought at a gas station and associated paraphernalia including scales and baggies.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle’s driver, Dustin D. Manis, 40, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of hallucinogenic drugs

Possession of a prescription drug without a prescription

Transporting an open container

Criminal use of a weapon - Possession of a blackjack

Speeding

As of Sunday, Manis remains behind bars with no bond listed.

