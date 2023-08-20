Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of PCP, meth in Topeka man’s car

Dustin Manis
Dustin Manis(Wabaunsee County Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a traffic stop for speeding led to the discovery of PCP, methamphetamine and an illegal blackjack.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, Cpl. Jon Sumner was on routine patrol when he saw a driver speeding along Old K-10 Rd. and Templin Rd. - northeast of Alta Vista.

Cpl. Sumner said he pulled the driver over and found probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, he found methamphetamine, diazepam, PCP, weapons bought at a gas station and associated paraphernalia including scales and baggies.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle’s driver, Dustin D. Manis, 40, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of hallucinogenic drugs
  • Possession of a prescription drug without a prescription
  • Transporting an open container
  • Criminal use of a weapon - Possession of a blackjack
  • Speeding

As of Sunday, Manis remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

