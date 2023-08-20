Topeka Public Schools adjusts schedules to account for sweltering Kansas heat

Sarah Motter
Aug. 20, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is set to adjust schedules for recesses and sports while buses will continue as normal to account for record-breaking heat in Kansas.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 sent a letter to families on Sunday, Aug. 20, amid a weekend of record-breaking heat for Kansas, with the rest of the week expected to swelter.

With a heat advisory with initial temperatures above 100 degrees set to remain in place until Friday, TPS said it has taken precautions and students will be sent home with information about resources on how to navigate heat issues at home. As many resources as possible will be provided.

The school district also said that recesses may be adjusted so that they happen in the morning when temperatures are cooler, otherwise, recess will be held indoors. Outdoor athletic practices will also be adjusted as principals are set to contact families regarding new schedules with excessive heat.

As for buses, TPS said drivers will be taking normal routes and will work diligently to transport students to and from school. However, if there are concerns about students, families have been encouraged to drive students to school if possible.

TPS noted that if the heat does impact any of its facilities, maintenance teams and principals are ready to address needs with various cooling devices and additional spaces within schools. Parents have been directed to contact their child’s principal with any questions or concerns.

