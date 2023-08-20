Topeka church hosts National Night Out event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “A National Night Out event is basically an event that’s supposed to be creating connection between neighbors and then also with law enforcement and it’s supposed to create safer and more caring communities where people are trusting each other and getting to know each other,” said Karissa Miller, associate pastor, Topeka First United Methodist Church.

Miller said Saturday’s block party was designed for the community to come together.

“We want to do an event where we’re getting to know our neighbors and our neighbors are getting to know each other,” said Miller. “That’s when Shamika told me about National Night Out and I’d never heard of that before. So I was excited that there was already an event that existed that we could be a part of.”

Miller said there was something for everybody to enjoy on Saturday.

“We’ve got food, and then we’ve got rock painting. We have a wishing well activity where people are sharing their wishes about the community and what they wish to see change. We have get to know you bingo, which is trying to encourage people to talk to those they don’t know and just ask them fun questions. We have a cake walk, we have a bilingual story time.”

Miller said events like this benefit the whole community by creating a connection.

“If we don’t know each other, our communities feel splintered and fractured and there’s more brokenness. But when we get to know each other, we can see the gifts that we have in each other and we can work together to bring transformation to our communities in powerful ways. I just think that’s something beautiful because every person is unique and every person has something beautiful about them.”

