Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotics search warrant

Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotic search warrant
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotic search warrant(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a narcotic search warrant on a residence in the 1100 block of East 301st Street, near Melvern, on Friday, August 18th at 9:30 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office says three subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges:

Terry J. Criqui, 69, of Melvern, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, cultivation/distribution of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to cultivate controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

Christopher L. Winters, 55, of Melvern, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, cultivation/distribution of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to cultivate controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and possession of marijuana.

Kim L. Salzman, 66, also of Melvern, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, as well as, no drug tax stamp

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal motorcycle crash closed K-92 from K-4 to Westlake Rd.
UPDATE: Topeka man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on K-92 in Jefferson County
Topeka Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots at the Travelers Inn.
Topeka Police investigate gunshots at Travelers Inn
A 71-year-old woman was injured Friday morning when she was struck by a car while riding a...
Woman on bicycle injured Friday morning after being struck by SUV in Holton
A federal grand jury in Wichita returned three related indictments charging a total of 12...
Twelve people indicted in fentanyl trafficking ring in Wichita
Kris Kobach
Judge allows transgender Kansans to play role in lawsuit over drivers’ licenses

Latest News

Friends and family came out Saturday to the Topeka Zoo to learn all about World Orangutan Day.
Topeka Zoo celebrates World Orangutan Day
Topeka Zoo celebrates World Orangutan Day
Topeka Zoo celebrates World Orangutan Day
Anyone was able to register and come out to the Kitty Karma Yoga class on Saturday at Helping...
Helping Hands holds interactive Kitty Yoga
Helping Hands holds interactive Kitty Yoga
Helping Hands holds interactive Kitty Yoga