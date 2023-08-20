Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a narcotic search warrant on a residence in the 1100 block of East 301st Street, near Melvern, on Friday, August 18th at 9:30 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office says three subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges:

Terry J. Criqui, 69, of Melvern, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, cultivation/distribution of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to cultivate controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.

Christopher L. Winters, 55, of Melvern, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, cultivation/distribution of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to cultivate controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and possession of marijuana.

Kim L. Salzman, 66, also of Melvern, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, as well as, no drug tax stamp

