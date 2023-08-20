Slightly cooler, more humid: The latest on the heat

Temperatures down but still past 100
13 NEWS This Morning, Sunday Early Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another hot day is in the forecast for NE Kansas, though this afternoon will contain some differences compared to yesterday.

While yesterday saw extremely high, record-setting temperatures in many parts of NE Kansas, Sunday will see temperatures just a smidge cooler. Most if not all of us will still be above the century mark, but not to quite as high a degree as Saturday. Record highs are still entirely possible, especially within Topeka (104), Concordia (103), and Manhattan (105).

A key, and dangerous, difference however will be the humidity alongside these temperatures. Dewpoints were only in the 50s yesterday, about half of the high temperatures recorded throughout NE Kansas. However, dewpoints this afternoon will likely reach into the middle 70s, giving an extra layer of thickness to the air that wasn’t a component yesterday. This correlates to heat indices of 110 and higher - 120 degree outdoor conditions are entirely possible, especially around Topeka and Lawrence!

Heat like this is already an extreme rarity in August, but to have feels-like temperatures near 120 is nearly unparalleled in NE Kansas, among the most sweltering observations we’ve ever seen in this part of the country. The air outside will feel even stronger than yesterday, our bodies exerting more sweat and fluids due to the humidity. Proper hydration is more important than ever, and any outdoor chores/activities should only be completed under the most necessary circumstances.

Humidity will stay high for Monday afternoon as well, with similarly dangerous heat indices forecasted. Tuesday will bring drier air into the region, but with temperatures still well into the triple digits. It looks like Saturday will finally be the day this heat wave ends.

