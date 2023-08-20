Road rage incident lands two in jail after car hit at Topeka gas station

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road rage incident has landed two drivers behind bars after a victim’s vehicle was intentionally hit at a Topeka gas station.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, law enforcement officials were called to Max’s Gas Station at 1301 SW Gage Blvd. with reports of a road rage incident followed by a fight.

Officers said they spoke with a victim and a number of witnesses who all reported a woman had intentionally rammed her vehicle into a car that had been occupied. When the victim got out, a man then attempted to drive his vehicle straight at the victim.

Around 7:30 a.m., TPD said both suspects, Danielle, 44, and James Gillespie, 47, of Topeka, as well as their vehicles, were found in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. Both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Danielle Gillespie
    • Aggravated battery
    • Battery on a law enforcement officer
    • Criminal damage
    • Interference with law enforcement officials
  • James Gillespie
    • Aggravated assault

As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, both Gillespies remained behind bars with no bond listed.

