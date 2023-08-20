Retired railroad president, late entrepreneur to join Kansas’ business leaders

FILE - Carl Ice, a Kansas State University alumnus and donor, will retire from BNSF Railway at...
FILE - Carl Ice, a Kansas State University alumnus and donor, will retire from BNSF Railway at the end of 2020 after serving as the company’s chief executive officer for about seven years, according to KMAN Radio.(KMAN Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired railroad president, as well as a late entrepreneur from Salina, are both set to be inducted into the Kansas Business Hall of Fame.

The Kansas Business Hall of Fame announced recently that retired BNSF Railroad President and CEO Carl Ice as well as late Salina entrepreneur and business owner Charlie Walker will be inducted to the hall of fame on Oct. 4.

KBHF noted that the induction ceremony is planned to be held at the Emporia State University School of Business and Technology to mark the 35th occasion.

“Business leaders selected by the KBHF Board of Directors for induction into the hall are widely known for their contributions to Kansas and for being role models to future business leaders,” said KBHF Executive Director John Rich. “KBHF recognizes historical contributors and present-day leaders who have made private enterprise work in Kansas and throughout the country.”

KBHF indicated that the Board of Directors consists of business and community leaders from across the Sunflower State and from Kansas universities who recognize leaders of the state’s business community.

The public has been invited to attend the induction ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, in Cremer Hall at Emporia State University, 1428 Merchant St. A reception will begin at 4 p.m. in the Preston Family Student Complex.

For more information about the Kansas Business Hall of Fame, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal motorcycle crash closed K-92 from K-4 to Westlake Rd.
UPDATE: Topeka man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on K-92 in Jefferson County
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotic search warrant
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotics search warrant
Topeka Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots at the Travelers Inn.
Topeka Police investigate gunshots at Travelers Inn
A Topeka teen with a rare neuro-muscular disease is reliving his experience after getting the...
Topeka teen gets to meet Jack Black
A federal grand jury in Wichita returned three related indictments charging a total of 12...
Twelve people indicted in fentanyl trafficking ring in Wichita

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-20-23
Dustin Manis
Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of PCP, meth in Topeka man’s car
FILE
6 arrested after drugs found during search of Lake Wabaunsee house
FILE
Aggieville shooting sends one to the hospital, shooter remains at large