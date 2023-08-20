Retired railroad president, late entrepreneur to join Kansas’ business leaders

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired railroad president, as well as a late entrepreneur from Salina, are both set to be inducted into the Kansas Business Hall of Fame.

The Kansas Business Hall of Fame announced recently that retired BNSF Railroad President and CEO Carl Ice as well as late Salina entrepreneur and business owner Charlie Walker will be inducted to the hall of fame on Oct. 4.

KBHF noted that the induction ceremony is planned to be held at the Emporia State University School of Business and Technology to mark the 35th occasion.

“Business leaders selected by the KBHF Board of Directors for induction into the hall are widely known for their contributions to Kansas and for being role models to future business leaders,” said KBHF Executive Director John Rich. “KBHF recognizes historical contributors and present-day leaders who have made private enterprise work in Kansas and throughout the country.”

KBHF indicated that the Board of Directors consists of business and community leaders from across the Sunflower State and from Kansas universities who recognize leaders of the state’s business community.

The public has been invited to attend the induction ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, in Cremer Hall at Emporia State University, 1428 Merchant St. A reception will begin at 4 p.m. in the Preston Family Student Complex.

