Meet C/O 2025 Kansas QB David McComb

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football has been hot on the recruiting trail all summer long, and just a few weeks ago landed its first 2025 commit.

3-star quarterback David McComb is entering his junior season at Edmond Memorial in Oklahoma, and his commitment in late July marked the earliest a high school player has ever committed to Lance Leipold in a class cycle.

When he committed he said he really liked the way the Jayhawks use Jalon Daniels’ athletic ability, and sees himself meshing well within their offensive style.

At a recent high school football practice, he said the recent growth and success of the KU football program helped make the decision an easy one.

”Right when I walked in I felt like I was at home. The coaching staff, I had a really good relationship with Coach Zebrowski. Coach Leipold just really was all in for me, so I was all in for Kansas,” McComb said.

His current high school coach, Logan Thomas, had no shortage of compliments for the future Jayhawk.

“You’re getting a kid who’s as high moral character as I’ve ever been around. Academic, weight room warrior. He’s a 300lb bench press, 285lb power clean,” said Coach Thomas. “I joke, like if you could design the perfect quarterback that you wanted, that’s the type of kid you want. He’s gonna sell out for Jayhawk fans on Saturdays, and do everything he can to win games. So they’re gonna be really really fortunate to have him on campus in two years.”

McComb said he wants Jayhawk fans to know they’re getting a quarterback that really wants to learn the game, focus on the next play at hand, and is trying to get better all the time.

