KPZ Preview: Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego football is coming off its best season in program history, but the Red Raiders are entering the 2023 campaign with a chip on their shoulder.

The boys of Boom Town played in the 4A State Title game for the first time ever in 2022, but fell to Bishop Miege 35-14, their only loss of the season.

They’re now hungrier than ever for a State Championship win.

The offense was of course explosive with QB’s Hayden Oviatt and Colin Donahue switching out all season, making it hard for defenses to prepare for them.

But Wamego also boasted the No. 1 defense in 4A, allowing no more than seven points per game until that final game of the year.

“They felt like they were kinda disrespected last year. Nobody really talked about them,” said head coach Weston Moody. “They knew their statistics were awesome, but they were like nobody’s really talking about us coach. I was like hey, that’s ok! A lot of those guys are returning, and I think they’re ready to go.”

That defensive group feels like they have even more to prove in 2023.

“With Hayden Oviatt and all that, the offense got a lot of praise and everything. But man as a defense, we were out there balling. We were having a good time, and under seven points a game or something like that. I mean the stats don’t matter to us but man we really held things down,” said senior linebacker Aidan Hefley. “We had a lot of guys that could’ve played last year but we had a lot of depth, and you know a lot of younger guys are gonna get to shine this year. But we’re excited and we’re ready to go.”

With both Oviatt and Donahue now graudated and playing college football at Army and Washington University in St. Louis, that means there’s a new starting quarterback in Boom Town.

Senior Pruitt Nowlin was a starting receiver for the Red Raiders last year. He learned a lot from the QB’s before him, and is ready for the challenge under center.

”Great leaders last year, both Collin and Hayden. Super easy guys to get along with and learn from. And being at receiver, you kinda gotta know all those positions, where everybody’s gonna be at. So that just kinda helps, just learning the alignment of everybody,” Nowlin said. “As a used-to-be receiver I can really have a vision for where the guys are gonna be, and where a receiver sees to sit and all that stuff so that kinda helps a lot.”

Wamego opens its season on the road against Clay Center on September 1st.

