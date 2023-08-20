Investigation opened after man found shot to death outside Pittsburg bar

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a man in Southeast Kansas was found shot to death outside a local bar after an argument.

The Pittsburg Police Department says that around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, emergency crews were called to 202 N. Locust St. with reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one male victim who had been shot outside a nearby bar and had died as a result of his injuries.

PPD said the deceased’s identity will be released once next of kin notifications have been made. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called to aid in the investigation which remains ongoing.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the incident is believed to be isolated and to have stemmed from an argument.

Anyone with information about the homicide should report it to PPD at 620-231-1700 or the automated tip line at 620-231-8477.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.