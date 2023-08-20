Imagination Library gains traction since statewide expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since launching statewide this month Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Kansas has seen continued growth.

Jessica Lehnherr, president and CEO of Kaw Valley United Way, is an advocate of the program. She says reading is advantageous to early learners regardless of their demographic or socioeconomic status.

“It really is important to get books in the hands of children,” she says. “And really all studies show the earlier you get books in the hands of children, the better off they are, and being able to start kindergarten ready. And then the lifelong learning that that does entail.”

Lehnherr appreciates Dolly Parton using her celebrity platform to draw attention to the importance of reading.

“Anytime you say Dolly Parton actually it brings more excitement,” she says. “And I think that’s part of the draw for this Imagination Library quite frankly, because everyone just loves Dolly and so having her be the person that brings these books to children, and having her come to Kansas to talk about her program was such an incredible experience and wonderful and kind of her to come do.”

Since launching statewide, the Imagination Library of Kansas has seen significant interest from children and families.

“We’ve had 337 additional children get signed up to receive books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library” says Lehnherr.

Lehnherr says she’s excited to have Dolly Parton working toward their shared goal of getting books into the hands of kids.

“It is pretty cool to think Dolly Parton has some one of the same goals and missions in in her life,” She says. “And that is getting books in the hands of children and the importance of reading and we’re so fortunate to partner with Topeka Shawnee County Public Library to bring this program to our community. And to know that Dolly shares those same goals as we do is is pretty awesome.”

More information about program availability can be found on the Imagination Library webpage.

