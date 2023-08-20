Grant to welcome living, office spaces to downtown Emporia, Osawatomie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $1.7 million has been awarded to Osawatomie and Emporia to revitalize two downtown buildings that are set to house short-term living facilities and office spaces.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced recently that two rural communities will each receive $250,000 in grant money to help with community development projects. The funds will be matched with a total of $1,236,632 in local funds which brings the grand total up to more than $1.7 million for Emporia and Osawatomie community members.

Gov. Kelly noted that the federal Commercial Rehabilitation grants have been awarded to revitalize downtown areas through the Community Development Block Grant program through the Kansas Department of Commerce Community Development Division.

“Vibrant Kansas main streets are a critical component of bringing prosperity to communities across the state,” Kelly said. “We will continue marshaling all available funding to make it possible for rural communities to afford these necessary but costly projects.”

So far in 2023, Kelly said five projects have been funded for a total of nearly $1.1 million. Earlier announced grants have helped communities in Atchison, Independence and Meriden.

“Investments in downtown commercial districts increase the viability of local economies, particularly in smaller Kansas communities,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Leveraging these federal dollars will assist in overall revitalization and encourage further private sector growth.”

The Governor said the Osawatomie and Emporia Commercial Rehabilitation projects meet the CDBG national objective of revitalizing downtown commercial districts. In Osawatomie, funds will be used to fix roofing, windows and doors as well as demolish an attached garage of a downtown building. The first floor will be used for commercial space, with short-term living rentals on the second floor.

Kelly noted that the Emporia funds will be used to install a sprinkler system and roofing, repair a masonry wall and make ADA improvements to a building downtown. The first floor will host office spaces, an art studio and a community space while the second floor will be converted into short-term lodging units.

The Governor said the program provides federal funds to local governments for the development of viable communities by addressing their housing, public facilities, and economic needs. To view the complete list of 2023 awardees, click HERE.

