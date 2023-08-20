Emporia State football holds 2023 Media Day

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football held its 2023 Media Day at Welch Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with just eleven days left until the start of the season.

The Hornets say they’re happy with how fall camp has been going, but they’ve still got a lot of work to do with such big goals and expectations ahead of them this season.

Head coach Garin Higgins has really liked seeing guys grow and step up into new roles that have needed filling.

”I think there’s some guys that have showed us, maybe not that they’re gonna have a big role on offense or defense, but they’re gonna have a big role on special teams. And that they’re gonna embrace that role, and be the best player they can be,” Coach Higgins said. “A lot of those guys are guys that maybe have been here for two, even three years, that maybe have been really patient. That haven’t gotten that opportunity to play, they’re getting that opportunity to play now.”

One room in need of some more depth is the receiver room. But the progress being made there is still solid.

“When you lose two top guys, starters last year, you know the other guys gotta step up,” said quarterback Braden Gleason. “And I think they have, and I still think guys have room to grow and have room to step up, and we just gotta find that.”

The Hornets start their season hosting Lincoln at Welch Stadium on August 31st at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.