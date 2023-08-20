DEA set to mark another National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The DEA is set to mark another National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day as nearly 390 million deadly doses were seized in 2022.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says that it will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on Aug. 21 as it joins those dedicated to preventing fentanyl poisonings.

The DEA said it is proud to support the efforts of all organizations who worked tirelessly to amplify and increase awareness of highly addictive drugs that contain fentanyl.

“Spreading awareness about the dangers and deadly realities of fentanyl is critically important in this fight to save lives,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Fentanyl remains the most dangerous drug threat facing our country. The dedicated men and women of the DEA know their job is far from over. DEA will continue to increase outreach and education efforts with our valued community partners. All Americans play a critical role in spreading awareness about the dangers and deadly realities of fentanyl.”

In 2022, the Administration noted that it seized more than 58.3 million pills that contained fentanyl and more than 13,000 lbs of fentanyl powder. That is nearly 387.9 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl that never reached the street.

The DEA indicated that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It is inexpensive, widely available, highly addictive and comes in many colors and forms. It often is mixed with other illicit drugs to create repeat business.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 110,511 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses or poisonings in 2022. Nearly 70% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids. Only 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a deadly dose.

