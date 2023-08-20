Chiefs capture first preseason win of 2023, dominate Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs got a win in their preseason record on Saturday night, dominating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium 38-10.

The quarterback room impressed for the Chiefs, collectively throwing 31 for 38 and 393 yards. Both Patrick Mahomes and Shane Buechele had 105 passing yards each.

The defense came out strong, holding the Cardinals to only one touchdown and a field goal.

Kansas City will be back at Arrowhead Stadium for the preseason finale on Saturday, hosting the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

