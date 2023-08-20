Brady Day coming back to K-State after getting drafted by Braves

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State infielder Brady Day is coming back to Manhattan, despite being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Day was taken with the 369th pick after an explosive season with the Wildcats in 2023.

His impressive season earned him an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, and he was voted to the All-Big 12 Tournament Team.

He had a .356 batting average with nine doubles, one triple, three home runs and 26 runs batted in.

Day generated a team-high 18 multi-hit contests with four multi-RBI games. He was the second toughest player in the Big 12 to strikeout, striking out only 22 times in 194 at-bats. He also drew a team-leading 49 walks, and stole eight bases.

