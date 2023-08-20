Aggieville shooting sends one to the hospital, shooter remains at large

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning shooting in Aggieville left one woman in the hospital as police continue to search for the person who pulled the trigger.

The Riley County Police Department says that just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Laramie St. with reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 35-year-old woman who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the back. She was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, RCPD said no arrests have been made in the case as the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

