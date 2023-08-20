Aggieville shooting sends one to the hospital, shooter remains at large

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning shooting in Aggieville left one woman in the hospital as police continue to search for the person who pulled the trigger.

The Riley County Police Department says that just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Laramie St. with reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 35-year-old woman who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the back. She was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, RCPD said no arrests have been made in the case as the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal motorcycle crash closed K-92 from K-4 to Westlake Rd.
UPDATE: Topeka man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on K-92 in Jefferson County
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotic search warrant
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotics search warrant
Topeka Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots at the Travelers Inn.
Topeka Police investigate gunshots at Travelers Inn
A Topeka teen with a rare neuro-muscular disease is reliving his experience after getting the...
Topeka teen gets to meet Jack Black
A federal grand jury in Wichita returned three related indictments charging a total of 12...
Twelve people indicted in fentanyl trafficking ring in Wichita

Latest News

FILE
6 arrested after drugs found during search of Lake Wabaunsee house
heat indices near 120!
Slightly cooler, more humid: The latest on the heat
Marion County Record seizure
Affidavits used to justify search warrant at Marion County Record released
Topeka church hosts National Night Out event
Topeka church hosts National Night Out event