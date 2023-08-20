6 arrested after drugs found during search of Lake Wabaunsee house

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six people were arrested after drugs were found as a search warrant was served at a home near Lake Wabaunsee over the weekend.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, officials were able to obtain a search warrant to go through a home on Lake View Circle near Lake Wabaunsee.

Law enforcement officials noted that various drugs were found in the home and several arrests were made. Those arrested include:

Amber M. Taylor, 28, of Alma - Narcotics possession with a prior conviction and paraphernalia

Hollie D. West, 36, of Burlingame - Narcotics possession and paraphernalia

Jager D. Simmons, 30, of Topeka - Narcotics use and possession and paraphernalia

Jessica M. Lawrence, 32, of Eskridge - Narcotics possession

Michael Hobson, 32, of Topeka - Narcotics possession and outstanding failure to appear warrant

John M. Rose, 32, of Lawrence - Narcotics use and possession and paraphernalia

The Sheriff’s Office noted that a 13-year-old child was also found in the home at the time the search warrant was executed. They were taken in as a child in need of care and has since been reunited with their family.

As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Taylor and Hobson were the only two bonded out of jail, the rest remained behind bars with $2,500 bonds, except for Lawrence who was issued a $25,000 bond.

