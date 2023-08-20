$28K awarded to communities to help improve literacy in Kansas

FILE
FILE(Chalkbeat Indiana)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As students are set to return back to the classroom, around $28,000 has been awarded to several community organizations across the Sunflower State to help improve literacy.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation says that it has awarded $28,000 in youth literacy grants to nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across Kansas. The funds are part of a nearly $2.6 million nationwide movement to purchase books, technology, equipment or materials for students headed back to school.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the Foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”

Meanwhile, the foundation said applications for the 2024 cycle are set to open in January. The grants are meant to support schools, public libraries and nonprofits within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center so they may help implement new literacy initiatives or expand on old ones.

Officials also noted that they are currently hosting the fourth annual The Yellow Glasses Project, through Sept. 8, where customers can buy yellow sunglasses from Dollar General stores and $2 from that purchase will be sent to the Foundation.

Kansas grant recipients include:

CityCountyOrganization Amount
HutchinsonRenoMcCandless Elementary School $4,000
PeabodyMarionPeabody-Burns USD 398$4,000
WichitaSedgwickPhillips Fundamental Learning Center, Inc. $4,000
WestmorelandPottawatomieRock Creek Schools USD 323$4,000
LincolnLincolnUnified School District #298 Lincoln $4,000
WashingtonWashingtonWashington County Schools $4,000
Valley CenterSedgwickWheatland Elementary School $4,000

To see a full list of grant winners, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal motorcycle crash closed K-92 from K-4 to Westlake Rd.
UPDATE: Topeka man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on K-92 in Jefferson County
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotic search warrant
Three arrested in Osage Co. after narcotics search warrant
FILE
Aggieville shooting sends one to the hospital, shooter remains at large
Topeka Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots at the Travelers Inn.
Topeka Police investigate gunshots at Travelers Inn
A Topeka teen with a rare neuro-muscular disease is reliving his experience after getting the...
Topeka teen gets to meet Jack Black

Latest News

FILE
Topeka Public Schools adjusts schedules to account for sweltering Kansas heat
FILE
DEA set to mark another National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
FILE
Investigation opened after man found shot to death outside Pittsburg bar
FILE - Photo Credit: Hannah Meier Washburn, Cheer team preps for competition
Washburn University Cheer returns to campus as grand champions