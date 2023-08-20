$28K awarded to communities to help improve literacy in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As students are set to return back to the classroom, around $28,000 has been awarded to several community organizations across the Sunflower State to help improve literacy.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation says that it has awarded $28,000 in youth literacy grants to nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across Kansas. The funds are part of a nearly $2.6 million nationwide movement to purchase books, technology, equipment or materials for students headed back to school.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the Foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”

Meanwhile, the foundation said applications for the 2024 cycle are set to open in January. The grants are meant to support schools, public libraries and nonprofits within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center so they may help implement new literacy initiatives or expand on old ones.

Officials also noted that they are currently hosting the fourth annual The Yellow Glasses Project, through Sept. 8, where customers can buy yellow sunglasses from Dollar General stores and $2 from that purchase will be sent to the Foundation.

Kansas grant recipients include:

City County Organization Amount Hutchinson Reno McCandless Elementary School $4,000 Peabody Marion Peabody-Burns USD 398 $4,000 Wichita Sedgwick Phillips Fundamental Learning Center, Inc. $4,000 Westmoreland Pottawatomie Rock Creek Schools USD 323 $4,000 Lincoln Lincoln Unified School District #298 Lincoln $4,000 Washington Washington Washington County Schools $4,000 Valley Center Sedgwick Wheatland Elementary School $4,000

To see a full list of grant winners, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.