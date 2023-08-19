Topeka Zoo celebrates World Orangutan Day

Friends and family came out Saturday to the Topeka Zoo to learn all about World Orangutan Day.
By Madison Bickley
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Topeka Zoo is home to five Bornean orangutans.

Everyone was able to engage in keeper chats, fun activities, and even had the opportunity to win a painting that was made by one of the orangutans.

Animal Curator, Shannon Simpson, said that it is important to make sure that the orangutans are known about and are taken care of.

“Orangutans are actually one of the most endangered animals on the planet,” said Simpson. “So, it’s really important that we’re constantly talking about that and really educating people about what even you here in Topeka can help to do to save these animals. One of the main threats of these animals is in their native habitat is palm oil. A lot of people don’t know what that is and it’s actually in pretty much in every single product we use here in America.”

