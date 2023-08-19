Topeka VA reveals new emergency department expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka VA hospital has some new additional space to help veterans in need of emergency care.

The emergency department at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center hosted an open house on Friday, Aug. 18, to celebrate the completion of its first phase of construction — the complete remodel of its department with some new advancements.

Dr. Stephanie Davis, the chief of emergency medicine for eastern Kansas, says some of the new advanced technology added to their department include a LUCAS chest compression system and GlideScopes (a portable, high-resolution video device to view a patient’s airway) to their trauma rooms, a lift assist device, and more. Still, more importantly, the remodel will allow the department to help a veteran who arrives at their door.

Other additions to their department, Dr. Davis noted, include:

11 more beds

Two trauma beds

Two behavioral health rooms

A decontamination room

A negative pressure room

“Anytime that we can expand and have more patient rooms, we are obviously going to have more access to care for our veterans, which is extraordinary,” said Dr. Davis. “We see about 7,000 veterans a year through this emergency room, and you can’t predict when those patients are coming in. We don’t schedule appointments, so you need to have those patient rooms to provide care.”

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) was on-site to celebrate the construction, noting how this improvement will make space for more veterans after the PACT Act was signed into law. Legislation that will provide benefits to veterans affected by burn pits while serving.

“The fact that we are increasing the capacity and the capabilities of Colmery-O’Neil to treat veterans means that we are doing the right thing, the V.A. is doing the right thing to increase its services,” said Sen. Moran. “There are more veterans available now for those services. This is a day of congratulations, perhaps high-fives, handshakes, congratulations, but it is mostly a day of expressing, demonstrating our gratitude to those who served our country.”

During Sen. Moran’s speech, he shared that when the construction was first announced, several veterans approached the senator to explain the importance of keeping the department open, noting how far the group has come to keep the department open, staffed, and make improvements while serving our nation’s veterans.

“Many veterans were visiting me about the importance of keeping the emergency department open,” said Sen. Moran. “We have come a long way from a concern about whether or not we have the capabilities to care for veterans at the quality level with the professionals and the personnel that we needed to do so, and the decision was made that we are not going to close an emergency department, we are going to keep it open, we are going to enhance it, we are going to improve it, we are going to find the people to work here.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.