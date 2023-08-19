Stormont Vail holds monthly Walk with a Doc at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail held their monthly Walk with a Doc Saturday morning at Washburn University.

Even though the temperatures were high, nearly 60 people came out to walk.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and spend time getting to know the doctors while getting in some exercise.

Doctor Hailey Avila said that meeting the doctors and getting to talk to them eases some of the stress.

“It’s nice to get our docs out talking to the community. I think a lot of times patients can be a little intimidated coming to clinic,” said Avila. “This is a nice way for them to come talk with us on a casual, non-intimidating level, get some basic questions asked, and get to know people in the community.”

