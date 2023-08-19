Police: Man blocking traffic fatally shot after pointing gun at Detroit officer

A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit...
A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit police.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit police.

A department supervisor on patrol approached the man who was blocking traffic at an intersection about 8 p.m. Friday on the city’s southwest side, Police Chief James White told reporters.

The man had a coat in one hand and then pointed the gun at the officer who fired shots, striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A handgun was recovered, White said. The shooting was under investigation by the state police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal motorcycle crash closed K-92 from K-4 to Westlake Rd.
UPDATE: Topeka man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on K-92 in Jefferson County
Topeka Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots at the Travelers Inn.
Topeka Police investigate gunshots at Travelers Inn
A 71-year-old woman was injured Friday morning when she was struck by a car while riding a...
Woman on bicycle injured Friday morning after being struck by SUV in Holton
Jensina Sporing & Lawrence Hapke
Two arrested for drug possession and distribution after month-long investigation
Kris Kobach
Judge allows transgender Kansans to play role in lawsuit over drivers’ licenses

Latest News

A Curious George exhibit will open starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Kansas...
Curious George exhibit to open at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk