Members of the Manhattan community and there canines enjoyed the pool on a hot day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With temperatures on the rise today many pet owners and their canine friends enjoyed some pool time in Manhattan.

The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter hosted its annual Pet Poolooza. The event turns the pool into a dog park giving pets and their owners some last-minute summer fun before closing the pool for the rest of the summer. Organizers said this is a great community event to raise money for the shelter’s operations.

” It’s very hot, a lot hotter than it was last year. I think the city and the community love this event I’ve been doing it for 3 years, and the city’s been running it for close to 10 maybe more I’m not entirely sure but it’s just a great time a lot of people attend and it is a way that we can make sure our animals are licensed and rabies vaccinated to be able to come,” said Kaitlyn Gebhardt, shelter event coordinator.

K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine provided all dogs in attendance with vaccinations if needed.

