KU football hosts first-ever kickoff party

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football hosted a kickoff party on Friday night to get Jayhawk fans excited for the 2023 season.

The party was hosted at the indoor practice facility from 6:30-9:30 p.m., and admission was free.

There were food trucks, music, tailgating games, and the new uniforms were on display for fans to check out up close.

The football players participated in tons of games with the younger fans, as well.

It’s the first time the program has put on an event like this on campus ahead of the season, but it felt like the right time with all the buzz around the team this year.

”Amazing, it’s what we hoped for. Two years ago Lance and I talking about what this thing can be, this sleeping giant that we’ve had great fan support in the past, and we just have to show them that the program’s on the right track,” said Athletic Director Travis Goff. “Honestly, the program’s been ahead of schedule, and I think the fan support in a lot of ways has been ahead of schedule.”

The Jayhawks kickoff the season against Missouri State at David Booth Memorial Stadium on September 1st.

