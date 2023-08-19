KPZ Preview: Seaman High School

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 Sports’ next Kansas Prep Zone feature ahead of the 2023 season is Seaman High School.

The Vikes ended last season at 4-4 and lost to Blue Valley Southwest in the first round of the playoffs. This is another squad that bring back a lot of solid pieces like Max Huston, Callen Barta, Jack Bloom and they believe it’ll be a fun year.

Head coach Jared Swafford says finishing games was a concern last year but right now he says his players are having a lot of fun and responding very well. It was the first day of pads for Seaman and the energy was very high from the get go. Swafford says he likes what he has and the players are leading by example, as he said it, ‘technicians.’

”We’ve set the standard, now get to the standard and that’s where we’re at,” Swafford said. “Our standard is championship caliber, that’s what we want to be. If you’re not trying to do that and build high character kids and set a high standard on and off the field, classroom everywhere, then I’m not doing my job.”

“When we would get down, we started to melt down I felt like and we need to learn to play as a team and to keep our composer as a team and learn to make adjustments,” Bloom said.

“Just can’t get down when you make mistakes, you got to keep your head up, keep moving and give 100 percent,” Offensive lineman Garrett Griffin said.

Swafford was very appreciative and thankful for all the support he’s received in the three years and he knows that will continue.

Seaman opens the year at home against Topeka West.

