K-State defense elevates within to build culture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats defense was the talk of last season and that could be more of the same this season.

Defensive Coordinator says you can’t replace guys like Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Ekow Boye-Doe, Josh Hayes but it’s about building what you have within the program.

He said he really likes the freshman class and maybe one of the best if not the best they’ve had since arriving in Manhattan. Some guys that are standing out to him are Jacob Parrish, VJ Payne and Hayden alum Desmond Purnell.

When Klanderman was asked about how important is tackling especially at the safety and cornerback position, he said that’s what they look for when recruiting and that’s been another strong suit of the team.

As Klanderman mentioned of building within the program, 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine asked him is it challenging and fun to shuffle players around like and her agreed.

”Guys aren’t going to be as solid in their foundation of what they know and solid in the foundation of the core values of your program as you bring them when they’re freshman,” Klanderman said. “That’s the whole profession is getting in the young guys and developing them.”

“They (Josh Hayes, Boye-Doe) left me some things to like I’m supposed to be out there and I know what I’m doing so I’m not out there all tense and I’m out there being free and making plays and stuff like that,” Safety VJ Payne said.

“I don’t really look at myself, I look at it as a team whole,” Purnell said. “I feel like we always have high expectations of ourselves and we prove that every single day that we come out here so it’s helping the tea improve and we always aim to do better than we have in the past.”

The Wildcats open the season Sept. 2 against SEMO.

