Helping Hands holds interactive Kitty Yoga

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anyone was able to register and come out to the Kitty Karma Yoga class on Saturday at Helping Hands Humane Society.

For $10.00, people could bring a mat and come out the shelter for some relaxing yoga and getting to play with some cats and kittens.

Communications Coordinator, Emi Griess, said that the experience allows the cats to be social, have an open place to play, and potentially get adopted.

“This week we have cats and kittens, so we have a mixture in there which is really fun and she teaches just a nice little yoga flow while we let the cats roam and usually they’ll come play with a toy or come lay on your mat sometime during class,” said Griess. “It’s great also because the registration fee is $10.00 a person and Susie donates 100% of that back to the shelter so we usually make $200-$300 every time we have a class.”

