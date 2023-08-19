Fort Riley hosts 5th Annual Bow Slinger Tournament

The top shooters won cash prizes as kids got to shoot as well.
The top shooters won cash prizes as kids got to shoot as well.
By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers and community members enjoyed some archery today out at Fort Riley.

Fort Riley held its 5th annual Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament. The course featured 30 three-dimensional targets including a “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills” as well as people shooting from tanks. The event is a great way to have some fun and enjoy Fort Riley.

”Just a good time to come out and have some fun again just kind of gives us a little chance to showcase what we have here at Fort Riley and some of the outdoor rec stuff that you can do and just a way to relate to the community,” said Todd Lovin, outdoor rec branch chief at Fort Riley.

The top shooters won cash prizes as kids got to shoot as well.

