Fort Riley hosts 5th Annual Bow Slinger Tournament

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers and community members enjoyed some archery today out at Fort Riley.

Fort Riley held its 5th annual Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament. The course featured 30 three-dimensional targets including a “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills” as well as people shooting from tanks. The event is a great way to have some fun and enjoy Fort Riley.

”Just a good time to come out and have some fun again just kind of gives us a little chance to showcase what we have here at Fort Riley and some of the outdoor rec stuff that you can do and just a way to relate to the community,” said Todd Lovin, outdoor rec branch chief at Fort Riley.

The top shooters won cash prizes as kids got to shoot as well.

