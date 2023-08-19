The First of Many Sweltering Days

The highest temperatures we’ll see all summer
Daniel McDonald
Aug. 19, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday is finally upon us - the return of triple digit heat, possibly for more than a week!

After a much warmer Friday night, NE Kansas will see afternoon high temperatures climb up and past the century mark, possibly as high as 105-110 degrees. And once those values are reached, they’ll be sticking around for quite some time - Through the rest of the weekend and well into next week, the thermometer won’t be budging very much.

Temperatures this morning are already approaching the middle 80s at 8 AM, with the triple digits expected to be reached before noon. Any of the next 5-6 days could be warm enough to measure as the hottest day of the summer season, as this heat wave

