Curious George exhibit to open at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Curious George exhibit will open starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

Staff with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center said the exhibit is based on the familiar characters in H.A. and Margret Rey’s stories published by Houghton Mifflin. The Curious George exhibit inspires young children’s natural curiosity as they explore early science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play. The immersive exhibit environment takes place in the neighborhood where Curious George lives with his friend, The Man with the Yellow Hat. Visitors will recognize familiar characters and places featured in the classic stories and the PBS KIDS television series.

According to officials with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, the exhibit is based on educational standards developed by Minnesota Children’s Museum and an expert advisory panel to the PBS KIDS series, as well as national science and math standards for young children.

Officials with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center said they received support for the “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” exhibit from Visit Topeka, Security Benefit and the Prairie Band Pottawatomi Nation. The exhibit is nationally sponsored by 3M and the Minnesota Children’s Museum.

Staff with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center indicated special exhibits like “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” have a strong history of drawing tourism to Shawnee County, generating as much as a 50 percent increase in out-of-state visitors at the museum and driving local spending.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is a hands-on children’s museum with a mission to enhance the lives of children and enrich the communities it serves. Since opening in 2011 in Topeka, Kansas, the Discovery Center has become a special place where children can explore, create, discover and learn through play. The museum features over 15,000 square feet of indoor exhibits and a 4.5-acre certified Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom. Outreach programs bring quality, hands-on experiences into our community to inspire a lifelong love of learning for every child. More than 800,000 visitors from 23 countries have visited the Discovery Center. Learn more at www.kansasdiscovery.org.

