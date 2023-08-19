CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness receives $500,000 grant

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness received a $500,000 grant from J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation that will go toward the completion of the state-of-the-art, comprehensive behavioral health campus that will support the residents of East Central Kansas.

CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness officials said to seize this moment and maximize the impact of the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation’s generosity, CrossWinds is calling upon individuals, local businesses and philanthropic organizations to contribute toward raising the remaining $805,993 challenge goal by July 11, 2024. In addition, all contributions, no matter the size, will play a vital role in transforming lives and fostering a stronger, more resilient community.

“This challenge grant shows the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation’s dedication to supporting not only the mental health, but the overall well-being of our seven-county coverage area,” said Lucas Moody, CrossWinds Development Director. “It’s a huge validation and encouragement of our ongoing efforts, but more importantly, it serves as a rallying point for all of us who are passionate about mental health advocacy and support. Our capital campaign has received incredible generosity over the past year and a half, and I want to personally invite members of our community to continue meeting this need head-on.”

According to staff at CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, in 2021, they were informed they would be losing their headquarters due to an expiring land lease. With the need to find a new home by June of 2024, the agency began an immediate period of study and community research. The result was the launch of CrossWind’s first-ever capital campaign, “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground.” The two-phase campaign has resulted in the purchase of two new buildings in Emporia located at 1601 State St. and 1519 Merchant St.

Officials with CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness indicated with Phase One renovations on the State St. building, named the Sauder Family Center, set for completion by November of 2023, CrossWinds is seeking funds to complete the renovation of its Merchant Street facility. When completed, this 18,000 sq. ft. building will host administrative offices, a hub for community training, and a base for the agency’s Assertive Community Treatment, 24/7 mental health crisis response, disaster response, and SOAR/workforce programs.

Staff with CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness noted for more information and how to contribute to this challenge grant opportunity, contact Amanda Cunningham or Lucas Moody at 620-343-2211 or by email at acunningham@crosswindsks.org and lmoody@crosswindsks.org.

