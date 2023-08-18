Woman on bicycle injured Friday morning after being struck by SUV in Holton

A 71-year-old woman was injured Friday morning when she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Holton, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was injured Friday morning after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle while riding a bicycle across a busy Holton street.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Arizona Avenue in Holton. Arizona Avenue is the same as US-75 highway in Holton.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, a 71-year-old woman was riding her bicycle across the roadway when she was struck by a northbound Jeep Wrangler SUV.

The woman was taken to a Topeka hospital by ambulance by Jackson County Emergency Medical Services with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The collision remains under investigation.

