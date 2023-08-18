Where Washburn and Emporia State sit in preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The 2023 season for college volleyball is less than two weeks away.

The defending MIAA champions, Washburn sits at fourth in the preseason poll with two coaches predicting they’ll win the conference again. The ‘Bods finished 24-8 on the season and 13-7 in conference play and made the quarterfinal match in the NCAA Central Region Championships losing in four sets to the University of Duluth.

Emporia State comes in at No. 10 but will have a fresh start with new head coach Ken Murczek. Last season the Hornets finished at just 4-25 and ended the season on a 16 game losing streak. Former head coach Bing Xu stepped down after 20 years with the program and left as the fifth winningest volleyball coach in MIAA history.

The Ichabods open their season in the Florida Southern Tournament Sept 1 and Emporia State will begin its season in the Kansas City Classic also on Sept. 1

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.