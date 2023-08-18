Where Washburn and Emporia State sit in preseason poll

Washburn Volleyball wins the 2022 MIAA Tournament in 4 sets against Nebraska-Kearney.
Washburn Volleyball wins the 2022 MIAA Tournament in 4 sets against Nebraska-Kearney.(Washburn Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The 2023 season for college volleyball is less than two weeks away.

The defending MIAA champions, Washburn sits at fourth in the preseason poll with two coaches predicting they’ll win the conference again. The ‘Bods finished 24-8 on the season and 13-7 in conference play and made the quarterfinal match in the NCAA Central Region Championships losing in four sets to the University of Duluth.

Emporia State comes in at No. 10 but will have a fresh start with new head coach Ken Murczek. Last season the Hornets finished at just 4-25 and ended the season on a 16 game losing streak. Former head coach Bing Xu stepped down after 20 years with the program and left as the fifth winningest volleyball coach in MIAA history.

The Ichabods open their season in the Florida Southern Tournament Sept 1 and Emporia State will begin its season in the Kansas City Classic also on Sept. 1

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Topeka Correctional residents, driver injured after Iola bus collision
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Rose Wilson
Woman arrested, accused of setting early-week apartment fire in Topeka
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on US-75 highway...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County

Latest News

Kansas head coach Bill Self (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Kansas to play Illinois in exhibition game benefitting Maui relief efforts
Kansas softball catcher Lyric Moore
Fiery passion: Lyric Moore isn’t afraid of anyone
St. Marys football gears up to try and win back-to-back State titles.
KPZ Preview: St. Marys
Fiery passion: Lyric Moore isn’t afraid of anyone