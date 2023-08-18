Washburn’s public relations director promoted to executive director of communication

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University promoted their Interim Director of Public Relations to the new role of Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing.

Washburn University officials said President JuliAnn Mazachek has named Lori Hutchinson as their new Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing. Hutchinson will join the president’s cabinet and continue her current duties while leading efforts to achieve organization-wide brand consistency. As chief spokesperson for all campuses, she will develop and ensure a strong, unified message that promotes all that Washburn offers.

“In a recent brand perception survey for Washburn, we learned that continuing to emphasize the extraordinary value of Washburn – academic excellence and affordability – will be imperative to our success in the future,” said Mazachek. “Hutchinson will lead campus-wide efforts to create the greatest value from our stories and Washburn brand and sub-brand language, values and qualities. Additionally, she will develop a coordinated process for reviewing and approving marketing and communications initiatives by individual units.”

Staff at Washburn University indicated Hutchinson began her carer with Washburn more than 10 years ago, serving as director of marketing and community relations at Washburn Tech. In October 2022, she assumed the role of interim director of public relations at Washburn University. She has been responsible for media relations, marketing campaigns, advertising, website content, campus promotion and special events.

Washburn University officials said prior to joining Washburn University, Hutchinson worked for WIBW-TV in Topeka, Kan. as co-anchor of 13 News at 10. She continues to air a weekly segment, Wednesday’s Child, which features children in the state care who need to be adopted. Hutchinson also was a news anchor at KTKA-TV in Topeka and KVII-TV in Amarillo, Texas. She has been an active community volunteer for the past 30 years and has served on numerous boards of directors.

“Hutchinson is a passionate story-teller who has had the unique opportunity of promoting technical education as well as education at a traditional university. Combining that experience with her many connections and relationships in the community, we believe she is an outstanding fit for this new and exciting role,” Mazachek said.

Washburn University noted Hutchinson will begin her new role immediately. A search will be conducted for her replacement at Washburn Tech.

