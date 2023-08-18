Veterans deliver much-needed recliners to seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A veterans group made a big delivery to some of their seniors Friday.

The Kansas Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hauled 24 new recliners into Rose Villa, an assisted living center for veterans.

The group used money raised earlier this year during its annual ‘Bernie Tourney’ golf tournament to acquire the seats. They fill a bigger need than one may expect.

“There was a pretty big need,” Anna ‘Salty’ Rosas, CVMA PR Officer and Chaplain, explained. “Some of the residents here can’t lie down, so they have to be able to sit up. A lot of them don’t have recliners, so we had to give them a hand in that.”

Rosas says the CVMA is also looking into getting new mattresses for the residents.

