Twelve people indicted in fentanyl trafficking ring in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned three related indictments charging a total of 12 people following a large-scale law enforcement investigation into an alleged drug trafficking ring.

In the first indictment, Rafael Turner, 33, of Phoeniz, Az., and formerly of Wichita is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl, two counts of attempted distribution of fentanyl, two countys of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and four counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Also indicted Rafael Turner on 24 counts of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking, one count of maintaining a drug premises, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit fraud in relation to identification documents and six counts of money laundering.

Andrea Bohanon, 33, of Wichita is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of maintaining a drug premises, and six counts of money laundering.

Antwain Gails, 33, of Wichita is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, nine counts of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud in relation to identification documents.

Antonio Turner, 55, of Wichita is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, and nine counts of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.

Wayne Turner, 30, of Wichita is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

As part of a second indictment, William Parks, 27, of Salina was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and attempt to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and three counts of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.

Santino Dupree, 29, of Wichita was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and attempt to distribute fentanyl, and three counts of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.

Tehran Wilson, 30, of Wichita was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and attempt to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.

Justice Johnson, 27, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

In a third indictment, a federal grand jury charged Kayla Dean, 21, of Southfield, Michigan, Isaiah Gails, 34, of Wichita, and Marquez Gails, 42, of Wichita on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud in relation to identification documents.

Dean was also indicted on six counts of money laundering, and Isaiah Gails was also indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Deb Barnett and Ola Odeyemi are prosecuting the case.

