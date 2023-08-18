TPD & Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. provide increased enforcement along county trails

By Madison Bickley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As public concern grows along with new incidents of violence, the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department are joining together to increase enforcement along Shawnee County trails.

One community member who frequently walks the trails said that she has taken extra safety measures to protect herself.

“I usually don’t wear ear buds when I am walking, I just listen to my music out loud to stay safe. Especially when I am by myself and I carry a taser with me or pepper spray and I just always stay aware when I’m walking.”

Two resolutions were presented to Shawnee County Commissioners for their first readings Thursday morning regarding more safety protocols.

Joseph Swisher, who spends a lot of time on the trails, said that in times like these we have to focus on safety.

“You never want to think badly about people, but that’s really the world that we live in,” said Swisher. “You always have to be prepared for the worst.”

Topeka Police Chief, Bryan Wheeles, said that he is concerned with the recent incidents and that safety is a priority.

“There does need to be some additional efforts that are made, whatever those are. Whether those are policy changes or whether those are social service organizations bridging the gaps,” said Wheeles. “I have a tendency to think it’s a very complicated problem and it’s going to be a layered approach, but I do believe that it’s a good start for the city and the county to look at consistent ordinances through the trail and park system since we overlap there.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Topeka Correctional residents, driver injured after Iola bus collision
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Rose Wilson
Woman arrested, accused of setting early-week apartment fire in Topeka
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on US-75 highway...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County

Latest News

KDHE issues blue-green algae warning for River Pond at Tuttle Creek State Park
KDHE issues blue-green algae warning for River Pond at Tuttle Creek State Park
Rep. Jake LaTurner hosts discussion with Kansas agricultural leaders
Rep. Jake LaTurner hosts discussion with Kansas agricultural leaders
Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Department begin joint proactive...
TPD & Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. provide increased enforcement along county trails
Rep. Jake LaTurner hosts discussion with Kansas agricultural leaders
Rep. Jake LaTurner hosts discussion with Kansas agricultural leaders