Topeka Police investigate gunshots at Travelers Inn

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots at the Travelers Inn.

TPD indicated around 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, officers responded to the Travelers Inn located at 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. in response to gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found property damage.

TPD noted the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

