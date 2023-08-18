Topeka Police investigate gunshots at Travelers Inn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots at the Travelers Inn.

TPD indicated around 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, officers responded to the Travelers Inn located at 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. in response to gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found property damage.

TPD noted the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

