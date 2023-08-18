Stormont Vail Manhattan Campus officially opens its doors with ribbon cutting ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Manhattan Campus held its ribbon cutting ceremony today over in Manhattan.

The Stormont Vail Manhattan Campus houses primary care, specialty medicine, lab, imaging, and other services and amenities. The 80,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the dedication to enhancing patient and visitor experience by providing healthcare services close to home in one innovative and welcoming building.

The new facility started serving patients and opening services throughout the month of July but now it is officially open. The facility provides 18 different services under one roof for the city and surrounding region. Stormont and Kansas State University will partner together to provide better education and services for the future.

”We came together in this partnership to create greater service, greater opportunities, greater health and well-being for our communities,” said David Rosowsky, vice president for research at K-State.

“As we think about the future partnering in ways we haven’t even thought of yet being here on the Edge District is really important, we got great neighbors, so it will be a strong collaborative into the future and if you’re in Manhattan you partner with Kansas State so we are so pleased about that,” said Rob Kegany, president and CEO for Stormont Vail Health.

The building is located at 1325 Research Park Drive on the northeast corner of campus.

