Stormont Vail Manhattan Campus held an open house for the public

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Manhattan Campus held an open house this evening for the public.

The open house gave the families of Stormont and the public an opportunity to get a look at the brand-new facility. Stormont provided refreshments as people got a tour throughout the facility of the different services provided. Stormont readers are excited to provide this new resource for health care.

”People in Manhattan have access to great healthcare from a lot of different service providers and we want them to see our building and see our new technology and diagnostic services and other things so that we can all collaborate to take good care of patients in Manhattan and the region,” said Mary Martell, vice president of Stormont Vail.

The big ribbon cutting for the facility will be held tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.