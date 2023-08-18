Stormont Vail Manhattan Campus held an open house for the public

Stormont readers are excited to provide this new resource for health care.
Stormont readers are excited to provide this new resource for health care.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Manhattan Campus held an open house this evening for the public.

The open house gave the families of Stormont and the public an opportunity to get a look at the brand-new facility. Stormont provided refreshments as people got a tour throughout the facility of the different services provided. Stormont readers are excited to provide this new resource for health care.

”People in Manhattan have access to great healthcare from a lot of different service providers and we want them to see our building and see our new technology and diagnostic services and other things so that we can all collaborate to take good care of patients in Manhattan and the region,” said Mary Martell, vice president of Stormont Vail.

The big ribbon cutting for the facility will be held tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Antonio V. Arreola was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the alleged...
Topeka Dollar General employee held at gunpoint after theft
Ralph Shook
Improperly displayed license plate leads to Topeka man’s drug arrest

Latest News

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Governor Laura Kelly implemented a policy to...
Governor Kelly directs Executive Branch agencies to adopt generative AI policy
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
During August's National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, health workers want moms to know where...
Breastfeeding is best, but not always easy! Here’s where to find support
Shawnee County’s Emergency Management team say they’re taking notes after Hawaii’s devastating...
SNCO Emergency Preparedness