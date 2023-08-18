Rep. Jake LaTurner hosts discussion with Kansas agricultural leaders

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - One day after meeting with Kansas business leaders to discuss ongoing issues, Kansas 2nd District Representative Jake LaTurner met with local agricultural leaders to discuss the issues facing Kansas farmers, ranchers and producers.

LaTurner and local ag leaders met at Mill Creek Lodge Volland Point in Alma Friday, Aug. 18 discussing the upcoming Farm Bill, agricultural appropriations, development issues, inflation, labor shortages and other issues happening with the local leaders.

“The best thing I can do during our August recess is to make sure I’m traveling the district and update folks on what we’re doing in Washington D.C.,” LaTurner said. “I’m confident that we’re going to get the farm bill done. It’s critically important to provide a safety net for our farmers. We’ve got to keep crop insurance alive and well to give our farmers some certainty. We’ve got to make sure that we have food security. Food security is national security, so we’re going to do everything we can to fight for Kansas ag producers back in Washington.”

You can find Thursday’s meeting with the local business leaders HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.