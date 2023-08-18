Officers raise funds Friday morning for Kansas Special Olympics at Topeka-area Dunkin locations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement officers will be at Dunkin’ locations in the Topeka area on Friday morning as they help raise funds for Kansas Special Olympics.

Officers are slated to be at Dunkin’ locations in Topeka from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday for the “Cops at Donut Shops” event. The Topeka locations are at S.W. 6th and Washburn Avenue and S.W. 21st and Seabrook.

Officers are longtime supporters of the Kansas Special Olympics, which are held each year in Wichita.

Many take part in the Kansas Special Olympics Torch Run that starts in Topeka.

Law enforcement officers also are scheduled to be at Dunkin locations on Friday morning in Lawrence and Manhattan.

