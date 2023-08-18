Mika would make herself right at home with a fur-ever family

Mika is a three-year old mixed breed available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mika made herself right at home in her first TV appearance, hopping up on the Red Couch to show how she’d fit right in to family life.

Mika is a three-year old mixed breed who arrived at Helping Hands Humane Society as a stray, according to Emi Griess, Mika’s human escort for Eye on NE Kansas.

Emi said the number of dogs coming into the shelter remains high, so Mika and all the other dogs remain free to adopt.

HHHS is hosting another session of Kitty Karma Yoga at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Cost is $10 and space is limited, so advance registration is recommended at https://www.facebook.com/events/664971522197029.

If you’d like to donate to HHHS or support the shelter in other ways, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Topeka Correctional residents, driver injured after Iola bus collision
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Rose Wilson
Woman arrested, accused of setting early-week apartment fire in Topeka
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on US-75 highway...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
Judge allows transgender Kansans to play role in lawsuit over drivers’ licenses
Judge allows transgender Kansans to play role in lawsuit over drivers’ licenses
Heritage Bank hosted an artistic luncheon in collaboration with Valeo on Friday, Aug. 18, which...
Heritage Bank shares artwork from Valeo Behavioral Health Care artists
Trail cameras have been prohibited on Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks-managed lands in...
KDWP shares trail cameras prohibited on lands, waters in response to concerns