Mika would make herself right at home with a fur-ever family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mika made herself right at home in her first TV appearance, hopping up on the Red Couch to show how she’d fit right in to family life.

Mika is a three-year old mixed breed who arrived at Helping Hands Humane Society as a stray, according to Emi Griess, Mika’s human escort for Eye on NE Kansas.

Emi said the number of dogs coming into the shelter remains high, so Mika and all the other dogs remain free to adopt.

HHHS is hosting another session of Kitty Karma Yoga at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Cost is $10 and space is limited, so advance registration is recommended at https://www.facebook.com/events/664971522197029.

If you’d like to donate to HHHS or support the shelter in other ways, click here.

