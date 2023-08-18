KPZ Preview: St. Marys

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The reigning 1A State Champs are gearing up to try and go back-to-back.

St. Marys is coming off an impressive 11-2 campaign, which ended with a thrilling 44-41 State Title win over Inman.

But the Bears are in no way letting that victory get to their heads this year.

“Every season we start over at zero just like every other team, and we’re thinking of it the same way,” said head coach Kyle Schenk. “Everybody has the same goals right now. The difference is we’re not gonna sneak up on anybody, surprise anybody, and we’re gonna get everybody’s best shot. So we can’t waste one play.”

Losing the talent of star quarterback Keller Hurla and a few other standout seniors is tough. But the Bears are confident in the high amount of experienced returners they have.

“Just keep the intensity, keep executing. We got a lot of plays, we got really good coaches, really good coaching program,” said wide receiver Nate Hutley. “We’re just gonna go out there, do the best we can every game, and see what happens.”

They had their fun celebrating, and now it’s time to focus on a whole new season.

“Just trying to keep it the same, keep the intensity the same. Just practice the same as we were,” said lineman Atticus Martin. “I feel good about the people we have playing. We have a lot of older guys coming back so it’s good.”

The Bears open their season at Rossville on September 1st.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood.
‘She loved school, she loved everybody,’ Father remembers girl killed in school bus accident
Antonio V. Arreola was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the alleged...
Topeka Dollar General employee held at gunpoint after theft
Ralph Shook
Improperly displayed license plate leads to Topeka man’s drug arrest

Latest News

Highland Park football
KPZ Preview: Highland Park
2023 Washburn Rural football
KPZ Preview: Washburn Rural
2023 Hayden High School football
KPZ Preview: Hayden High School
Topeka High football
KPZ Preview: Topeka High