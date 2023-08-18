KPZ Preview: St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The reigning 1A State Champs are gearing up to try and go back-to-back.

St. Marys is coming off an impressive 11-2 campaign, which ended with a thrilling 44-41 State Title win over Inman.

But the Bears are in no way letting that victory get to their heads this year.

“Every season we start over at zero just like every other team, and we’re thinking of it the same way,” said head coach Kyle Schenk. “Everybody has the same goals right now. The difference is we’re not gonna sneak up on anybody, surprise anybody, and we’re gonna get everybody’s best shot. So we can’t waste one play.”

Losing the talent of star quarterback Keller Hurla and a few other standout seniors is tough. But the Bears are confident in the high amount of experienced returners they have.

“Just keep the intensity, keep executing. We got a lot of plays, we got really good coaches, really good coaching program,” said wide receiver Nate Hutley. “We’re just gonna go out there, do the best we can every game, and see what happens.”

They had their fun celebrating, and now it’s time to focus on a whole new season.

“Just trying to keep it the same, keep the intensity the same. Just practice the same as we were,” said lineman Atticus Martin. “I feel good about the people we have playing. We have a lot of older guys coming back so it’s good.”

The Bears open their season at Rossville on September 1st.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.