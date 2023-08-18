KPZ Preview: Highland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A season that not many expected in 2022, but the Scots are hungry and poised to keep it going in 2023.

Highland Park went nearly 10 years without winning a game, but snapped that streak in the regular season opener against Wyandotte at home and they began 2022 at 4-0.

Head coach Jermaine Monroe enters number three and the challenge is no different this year in building up this program and the seniors last year helped in that. Monroe said his entire staff is returning from last year too.

Mackey James, Gabe Davis, Tre Richardson, big names are gone but Monroe loves the athletes he has. This team believes they’ll compete this season and last year was no joke.

”There might be some teams or some folks thinking oh since Tre (Richardson) is gone, we’re not going to be the same but I think we’re going to be more dangerous and balanced and pretty much everyone can eat,” Monroe said. “That’s the main goal this year is everyone eats.”

“Sustaining it really. What happened last year is in the past, it’s this year now so, whatever happened last year, it’s irrelevant,” Junior wide receiver Jamon Wilson said. “Now we have to focus on winning games this year.”

“We’re not here to not win, we’re here to win and everything,” Junior quarterback Craige Sipple said. “I realized our team is not going to roll over and just lose, they’re going to try until they can’t no more.”

Monroe told 13 Sports that they had 38 kids on the roster last year, this season however, they’re projected to have 71 kids.

The Scots open the campaign on the road against Wyandotte.

