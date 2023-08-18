KDOT to begin guardrail improvement project on K-4, east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a guardrail improvement project on K-4, just east of Topeka.

KDOT officials said the project will begin on Monday, Aug. 21, weather permitting. The project spans less than 1 mile from I-70 north to Shunganunga Creek.

KDOT officials indicated the traffic impacts should be minimal with most project activity taking place along the roadway’s shoulder. Occasional lane reduction may occur in the area. Flaggers will direct traffic when necessary.

KDOT officials noted work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed. It is expected to be complete by late November, conditions permitting.

According to KDOT officials, Bettis Asphalt & Construction, of Topeka, is the contractor on the $316,000 project.

KDOT officials urge all motorists to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

