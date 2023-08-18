KDOT to begin guardrail improvement project on K-4, east of Topeka

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a guardrail improvement project on K-4,...
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a guardrail improvement project on K-4, just east of Topeka.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a guardrail improvement project on K-4, just east of Topeka.

KDOT officials said the project will begin on Monday, Aug. 21, weather permitting. The project spans less than 1 mile from I-70 north to Shunganunga Creek.

KDOT officials indicated the traffic impacts should be minimal with most project activity taking place along the roadway’s shoulder. Occasional lane reduction may occur in the area. Flaggers will direct traffic when necessary.

KDOT officials noted work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed. It is expected to be complete by late November, conditions permitting.

According to KDOT officials, Bettis Asphalt & Construction, of Topeka, is the contractor on the $316,000 project.

KDOT officials urge all motorists to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Topeka Correctional residents, driver injured after Iola bus collision
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Rose Wilson
Woman arrested, accused of setting early-week apartment fire in Topeka
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Further incidents prompt increased enforcement along Shawnee Co. trails, parks
Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on US-75 highway...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County

Latest News

The Kansas Combat Motorcycle Association hauled 24 new recliners into Rose Villa, an assisted...
Veterans deliver much-needed recliners to seniors
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office renewed their...
KBI & CCSO renew public information request for missing Pittsburg woman on 30th anniversary
Topeka Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots at the Travelers Inn.
Topeka Police investigate gunshots at Travelers Inn
Valeo's Creations of Hope art show was held at Heritage Bank.
Art work to benefit mental health programs