KDHE issues blue-green algae warning for River Pond at Tuttle Creek State Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The River Pond at Tuttle Creek State Park in Pottawatomie and Riley counties along with the Rock Garden Pond in Shawnee County are under blue-green algae warnings.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), they along with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issued a public health advisory update due to blue-green algae at the following lakes, ponds and reservoirs:

Warning

Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County (Elevated August 18)

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County

River Pond (Tuttle Creek State Park), Pottawatomie and Riley County (Added August 18)

Rock Garden Pond, Shawnee County (Added August 18)

South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County

Watch

Kingston Lake, Johnson County

Lake Parsons, Neosho County

Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County

Lifted

School Street Pond (Rose Hill), Butler County (Lifted August 18)

The Tuttle Creek State Park - Kansas Wildlife and Parks posted on their social media that the Swim Beach and Kayak Rental Shed will be closed through the weekend due to the River Pond being in a blue-green algae warning.

KDHE officials said a harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water. Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

KDHE officials indicated the state of Kansas recognizes three advisory levels - Hazard, Warning and Watch status.

KDHE officials said a Hazard status indicates that a harmful algal bloom is present, and extreme conditions exist.

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

It is recommended that either a portion of the lake or the entire lake or zone, be closed to the public.

In some cases, the adjacent land should be closed as well. Actual setback distances will be determined on a site-specific basis, if necessary.

When partial closures (i.e., beach or cove) are issued, the remaining lake or zone area will carry a warning status.

KDHE officials noted a Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

KDHE officials said when a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE officials said a Watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

KDHE officials noted during the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

KDHE officials said advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the Watch thresholds.

According to KDHE, they investigate publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

KDHE officials said if you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

KDHE officials noted for information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit the website.

